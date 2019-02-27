Afghan man detained for allegedly trying to enter Israeli embassy in Delhi

Security personnel at the embassy of Israel in the national capital on Tuesday detained an Afghan man and handed him over to the Delhi Police over suspicion of trying to enter the embassy.

Police said the man’s antecedents are being verified.

According to the police, the man was detained around 1 pm when the police got a call from the embassy about the man attempting to trespass. He was brought to the Tughlak Road police station and questioned later, said a police officer privy to the details of the case.

“A police team was rushed to the embassy and the Afghan national was handed over to them. The security men at the embassy said the suspect claimed to be a dentist who had come to visit India. During questioning the man said he had gone to the embassy to inquire about his travel plan to visit Jerusalem. We are verifying his antecedents. No case has been registered against him yet,” the officer said.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 02:45 IST