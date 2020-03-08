Ahead of Holi, traffic police on alert

delhi

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 23:58 IST

The Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday said that they will be conducting a special drive and more than 170 traffic pickets will be set up across the city to tackle unruly and dangerous driving during the Holi celebrations that falls on Tuesday.

Of the 170 pickets, 131 points will have integrated checking by the traffic as well as local police and patrol vans, they said.

“Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate traffic arrangements to ensure the safety of motorists on roads and check the incidents of drunken driving, over-speeding, reckless driving, zig-zag driving, dangerous driving, red light jumping, triple riding, driving by minor, riding without helmet, or performing stunts on two-wheelers,” joint commissioner of police (traffic) NS Bundela said in an advisory issued on Sunday.

The joint commissioner said that during the festival, special checking teams with alcometers will be deployed at major intersections and vulnerable points to detect and prosecute traffic violations. Speed interceptors will be deployed at various vulnerable roads to check incidences of over-speeding.

As per the directions issued by the Supreme Court committee on road safety, in cases of drink driving, traffic light violations, usage of mobile phone while driving, and over speeding, the offender’s driving license will be seized and will be liable for suspension for a period of minimum three months. Action shall also be initiated against the registered owners of vehicles whose vehicles are found to be driven by minors or unauthorised persons, and other offences, said Bundela.

“All motorists are advised to obey traffic rules and regulations and follow the directions of the traffic policemen on duty for their safety as well as the safety of other road users,” the advisory added.

