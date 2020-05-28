e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 28, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / All departments to clear pending bills of govt lawyers by May 31

All departments to clear pending bills of govt lawyers by May 31

delhi Updated: May 28, 2020 23:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Delhi government has directed all departments to clear the pending bills of lawyers associated with the government as counsels and panel advocates by May 31.

The revenue, law and justice department of the government issued an order in this regard last week to all departments. The order, which HT has seen, has a note attached by Delhi’s law minister who had asked the departments last month to clear all dues.

The minister’s note said, “Due to the novel coronavirus and the consequent lockdown resulting in non-functioning of the Delhi High Court many counsels, including panel counsels, are facing acute financial hassles. They need to pay salary to their staff. It is, therefore, essential that their pending bills are cleared at the earliest. [sic]”

A senior government official confirmed that the bills are to be paid by May 31.

Delhi has one senior standing counsel (civil), one standing counsel (civil), eight additional standing counsels (civil), one standing counsel (criminal), eight additional standing counsel (criminal), 77 panel advocates for High Court, 47 penal advocates for district courts and city courts, eight panel advocates for central administrative tribunal and nine panel advocates for the VAT appellate tribunal, government records showed.

top news
No end to tense Ladakh standoff in sight as India, China hold ground
No end to tense Ladakh standoff in sight as India, China hold ground
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to all CMs,seeks views on lockdown extension
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to all CMs,seeks views on lockdown extension
‘Absurd, no locus standi’: India rejects Pakistan’s statement on Ram Mandir
‘Absurd, no locus standi’: India rejects Pakistan’s statement on Ram Mandir
India snubs Trump’s offer on China border row, says no compromise on national security
India snubs Trump’s offer on China border row, says no compromise on national security
Some high courts are running parallel govts: Solicitor General on migrant workers case
Some high courts are running parallel govts: Solicitor General on migrant workers case
‘He returned to dressing room furious,’ When Gilchrist lost his cool
‘He returned to dressing room furious,’ When Gilchrist lost his cool
1 lakh Indians to be brought back by end of Vande Bharat phase 2 mission: MEA
1 lakh Indians to be brought back by end of Vande Bharat phase 2 mission: MEA
Covid | Hospitalisation delay behind more deaths? Decoding Mumbai response
Covid | Hospitalisation delay behind more deaths? Decoding Mumbai response
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyBPSC ResultDRDO Recruitment 2020Akshay Kumar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In