Alleging harassment, guest teacher tries to end life on govt school premises

A 26-year-old guest teacher at a Delhi government school in Molarband on Wednesday tried to take his life on the school premises, after alleging “harassment” by school authorities.

delhi Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 02:33 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The teacher, who claimed to have been working at the school since 2013, also streamed the entire incident live on social media.
The teacher, who claimed to have been working at the school since 2013, also streamed the entire incident live on social media.(File photo for representation)
         

According to the deputy commissioner of police (south-east) RP Meena, “Today a PCR call was received at Jaitpur police station regarding a person who was trying to set himself on fire at Molarband Government School. On reaching the spot -- the Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya No.1 School Road in Jaitpur -- we found the man who said he had doused himself with petrol and had taken a sulphur tablet,” Meena said.

The man told police that he was allegedly being harassed by the school principal. “He told me that as per government guidelines, guest teachers are to be called to the school on alternate days. But the principal was calling him in daily and harassing him. Due to this harassment, he tried to commit suicide,” the DCP said, adding the teacher was shifted to AIIMS and is undergoing treatment. His statement will be recorded after he recovers.

The man’s cousin said his condition was stable by evening. “He was going through a lot at school and was under immense stress. He was being mentally harassed by school authorities for a long time. He was trying for a transfer to another school but the principal did not sign his application,” he alleged.

Despite several attempts, the school’s vice-principal and officiating principal did not respond to calls and texts sent for comment. In the Facebook live, the other teachers could be seen pacifying him and trying to stop him from taking the sulphur tablet.

Officials at Delhi government’s education department said action will be taken in the matter. “The department has sought a report from the district director education officer concerned. We are closely looking into the matter,” said an official, who wished not to be named.

