Home / Delhi News / As farmers’ agitation continues, here are the routes to avoid to and from Delhi

As farmers’ agitation continues, here are the routes to avoid to and from Delhi

As the farmers continue their protests, Delhi Traffic Police, in a series of tweets, informed commuters about the routes that have been closed due to the demonstrations and also about the ones that can be taken instead.

delhi Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 12:37 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tractors and trucks of protesting farmers at a protest site at a road block on the Delhi-Haryana border crossing in Singhu, Delhi, India, on Thursday.
Tractors and trucks of protesting farmers at a protest site at a road block on the Delhi-Haryana border crossing in Singhu, Delhi, India, on Thursday. (Bloomberg Photo)
         

Several roads and borders in and around Delhi continued to be choked on Saturday as farmers protesting the three agricultural laws enacted by the government refused to budge and demanded the legislation be withdrawn.

As the farmers continue their protests, Delhi Traffic Police, in a series of tweets, informed commuters about the routes that have been closed due to the demonstrations and also about the ones that can be taken instead.

Here are the routes you must avoid or take according to Delhi traffic police in the past one hour:

1. Traffic movement is closed on Chilla Border (both carriageway) due to farmers’ protest. Traffic has been diverted from Crown Plaza Chowk and Akshardham.

2. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK Road. Avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road, NH 44.

3. Singhu, Auchandi, Lemuria Maniyari and Mangesh borders are closed. NH-44 is closed on both sides. People can opt to take alternate routes via Safiabad, Saboli, NH8/Bhopra /Apsara borders /Peripheral expressway.

4. Jhatikara border is open only for two-wheeler traffic. Other borders which are open from Delhi towards Haryana are Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders.

5. Tikri, Jharoda Borders are closed for any Traffic Movement. Badusarai Border is open only for Light Motor Vehicle like Cars and two-wheelers.

6. The Ghazipur border on NH 24 is closed for traffic from Ghaziabad to Delhi due to farmers protests. People are advised to avoid NH 24 for coming to Delhi and use Apsara/ Bhopra/DND for coming to Delhi.

7. The Chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi due to farmers’ protests near Gautam Budh Dwar. People are advised to avoid Noida Link Road for coming to Delhi and use DND.

