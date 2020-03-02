e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Delhi News / ATMs in Shiv Vihar, Mustafabad run dry after violence

ATMs in Shiv Vihar, Mustafabad run dry after violence

Kailash Kumar, who lives in Mustafabad, said his family plans to leave for their hometown in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur area in the aftermath of the violence, but he could not withdraw cash for travel.

delhi Updated: Mar 02, 2020 05:56 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
New Delhi, India- Feb 29, 2020: A view of the market which opened after six days following violent clashes in North East Delhi over the new citizenship law, at Bhajanpura main road, in New Delhi.
New Delhi, India- Feb 29, 2020: A view of the market which opened after six days following violent clashes in North East Delhi over the new citizenship law, at Bhajanpura main road, in New Delhi.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

People in the violence-hit Shiv Vihar and Mustafabad areas in northeast Delhi complained of cash crunch in ATMs on Sunday as they lined up to withdraw money from the machines which were either not working or not refilled with cash.

Kailash Kumar, who lives in Mustafabad, said his family plans to leave for their hometown in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur area in the aftermath of the violence, but he could not withdraw cash for travel.

“We remained inside our house for three days. Today, when I came to withdraw money from an ATM, I returned empty-handed. Most ATM kiosks in the area are shut,” he said. Mohammad Alam, 27, a mobile recharge shop owner in Shiv Vihar, said his shop remained shut for the last four days.

“The business has been hit. People don’t have cash, but we have been receiving help from well-wishers,” he said.

Many drove to the area from various parts of Delhi, carrying sacks of ration and milk cans in their vehicles. Vijay Kumar, a 32-year-old plumber from the neighbourhood, said he could not withdraw money to buy essentials. “My friend lent me some cash which I used to buy items of daily use,” he said. People in the area said banks have largely remained shut following the violence on February 24 and 25.

tags
top news
Delhi violence: Papers, meters gutted, compensation a mirage
Delhi violence: Papers, meters gutted, compensation a mirage
Jaishankar assures safe return to Indians stranded in coronavirus-hit Iran
Jaishankar assures safe return to Indians stranded in coronavirus-hit Iran
Congress looks to send mix of young, experienced to Rajya Sabha
Congress looks to send mix of young, experienced to Rajya Sabha
Two men held in Delhi for rumour-mongering, leaders file peace reports
Two men held in Delhi for rumour-mongering, leaders file peace reports
Congress banks on Shakti 2.0 to boost membership
Congress banks on Shakti 2.0 to boost membership
Studies show Asia’s ‘water towers’ are crumbling, acute water crisis by 2050
Studies show Asia’s ‘water towers’ are crumbling, acute water crisis by 2050
‘Greatest catch ever’: Jadeja’s stunner sends back Wagner - WATCH
‘Greatest catch ever’: Jadeja’s stunner sends back Wagner - WATCH
‘Suspicious’: Delhi minister alleges double standards by Centre over violence
‘Suspicious’: Delhi minister alleges double standards by Centre over violence
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news

Delhi News