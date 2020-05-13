Azadpur mandi vendors want market to be sanitised twice daily

delhi

Updated: May 13, 2020 22:27 IST

With three more traders testing positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the vegetable and fruit vendors in Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi have written to the Delhi government suggesting a slew of safety measures to be implemented in the wholesale market in the next few weeks.

The vendors have suggested that the markets be sanitised twice daily and dedicated teams formed to ensure that used masks and gloves are not discarded carelessly around the market area. The traders also highlighted the need to conduct regular temperature screening for both owners and workers employed in shops.

“We have requested the government to co-operate with us a little more to control the spread of infection here. Everyone is afraid for their lives and safety but we also want our businesses to not be affected,” Rajendra Singh, a fruit trader in Azadpur Mandi, said.

Anil Malhotra, a member of the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC), said that they are also requesting owners to not bring in any new workers to their shops so that the risk of infection can be controlled.

“Traders are requested to stick to the workforce that they already have. Any new worker will only increase the risk of infection,” Malhotra said.

As on Wednesday, 17 traders in the Azadpur Mandi tested positive for the disease. On Monday, three new cases were recorded here.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has assured traders that all possible steps are being taken to ensure maximum sanitation and social distancing in the wholesale market.

“We are screening all customers and are only allowing a limited number of people to be present at the market at a time. We are also conducting regular thermal screening of those entering the mandi to control any spread. If there are any suggestions from the traders, we are willing to incorporate those as well,” Adil Khan, the chairperson of the APMC, Azadpur, said.