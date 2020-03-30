Bar Council of Delhi moves court to prevent lawyers being evicted from rental accommodation

delhi

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 20:53 IST

The Bar Council of Delhi (BCD), on Monday, moved the Delhi High Court, asking the court to issue directives to landlords to maintain status quo and to prevent the eviction of lawyers from their rental accommodation in the event of non-payment of rental dues during the ongoing 21-day lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

In a plea filed through its chairman, KC Mittal, the BCD has contended that several advocates staying in Delhi/NCR in rented accommodation are not in a position to pay their rent and are likely to be thrown out. This, the plea argues, will add to more complications. The lawyers are “helpless” and require immediate relief, with the help of the government, stated the plea.

The petition also stated that the BCD, with its minimal resources, has decided to provide some initial financial help to those advocates who are unable to afford food and medicine during this period.

It also sought directions to the Centre, the Delhi Government and the city police to ensure that no advocate is shunted out of their rental accommodation on the failure to pay their monthly rent, and issue directions identical to RBI directives to all governmental and non-governmental agencies to defer all financial dues until the restoration of normal conditions. The matter is likely to be heard later this week.