e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Bar Council of Delhi moves court to prevent lawyers being evicted from rental accommodation

Bar Council of Delhi moves court to prevent lawyers being evicted from rental accommodation

delhi Updated: Mar 30, 2020 20:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Bar Council of Delhi (BCD), on Monday, moved the Delhi High Court, asking the court to issue directives to landlords to maintain status quo and to prevent the eviction of lawyers from their rental accommodation in the event of non-payment of rental dues during the ongoing 21-day lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

In a plea filed through its chairman, KC Mittal, the BCD has contended that several advocates staying in Delhi/NCR in rented accommodation are not in a position to pay their rent and are likely to be thrown out. This, the plea argues, will add to more complications. The lawyers are “helpless” and require immediate relief, with the help of the government, stated the plea.

The petition also stated that the BCD, with its minimal resources, has decided to provide some initial financial help to those advocates who are unable to afford food and medicine during this period.

It also sought directions to the Centre, the Delhi Government and the city police to ensure that no advocate is shunted out of their rental accommodation on the failure to pay their monthly rent, and issue directions identical to RBI directives to all governmental and non-governmental agencies to defer all financial dues until the restoration of normal conditions. The matter is likely to be heard later this week.

top news
Forge collaborations for Covid-19 solutions: PM Modi to Indian missions
Forge collaborations for Covid-19 solutions: PM Modi to Indian missions
Covid-19:Telangana announces pay cut for staff to overcome financial crisis
Covid-19:Telangana announces pay cut for staff to overcome financial crisis
After minister’s call, BMC junks cremation order for coronavirus patients
After minister’s call, BMC junks cremation order for coronavirus patients
How flurry of meetings paved the way for migrant workers’ bus ride home
How flurry of meetings paved the way for migrant workers’ bus ride home
Vistara’s Mumbai-Goa flight passenger tests Covid-19+, others put on notice
Vistara’s Mumbai-Goa flight passenger tests Covid-19+, others put on notice
‘Frightening picture’: Prashant Kishor tweets video of migrants crying
‘Frightening picture’: Prashant Kishor tweets video of migrants crying
‘Sehwag came later:’ Akram names Pak batsman who changed opening in Tests
‘Sehwag came later:’ Akram names Pak batsman who changed opening in Tests
Why a 10-day extension of BS 6 deadline is unlikely to help the auto industry
Why a 10-day extension of BS 6 deadline is unlikely to help the auto industry
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 India newsCoronavirus cases in IndiaCovid-19 updateIPLCoronavirus lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india news

delhi news