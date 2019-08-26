Barapullah accident victim dreamt of setting up eatery

delhi

A corporate executive, 36-year-old Rohit Makol was a professional chef on the weekends. His friends recall how, despite having a family business in London, Makol had recently managed to get an endorsement from a restaurant in Delhi and would cook for them on the weekends to fulfil his passion.

“One of his recent posts was a picture of ‘chicken in hoisin sauce with garlic bread’. He was crazy about cooking. He wanted to set up a restaurant of his own. He would talk about becoming a full-time chef. Last we spoke, he had told me that he managed to get an endorsement from a restaurant and cooked for them on the weekends. He was close to achieving his dreams,” Aaradhya Singh, a friend and colleague of Makol’s, said.

His family was based in London and they had a business there. “He was the best cook I’ve known, and a very cheerful person. It was only yesterday that he had posted an update on social media that he would be visiting the railway museum in Delhi. I think it was while visiting or returning from the museum with his cousin that he met with the accident,” Singh said.

Another friend, who has also worked with Makol, said that he had started working with a telecom company. “He was determined to achieve his aim of setting up his own eatery.We did not talk regularly but he once mentioned he was saving up for his future plans. He went to school in Karnal and then to Kurukshetra University to complete his graduation,” a friend, who did not wish to be named, said.

Makol’s senior colleague Ritesh Suri also remembers him as a cheerful person. “He was always very responsible when it came to work. He was always clear-headed and would have gone very far in his career and passion,” Suri said.

