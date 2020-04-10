Bootleggers resort to innovative ways to smuggle liquor into Capital; 60 cases filed

delhi

Ever since the 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) began on March 25, bootleggers are trying different ways to smuggle liquor from other states into the national Capital.

Among the many who attempted to smuggle liquor defying prohibition, there was a sanitation worker who misused his curfew pass, a vegetable supplier’s driver who had covered liquor bottles with vegetables in his truck, and an Uttar Pradesh resident who tried to smuggle alcohol in milk canisters fitted to his bike.

Delhi Police personnel, especially those posted at the Delhi-Haryana border have been instructed by their superiors to be extra vigilant and check for suspicious vehicles entering the city. In Dwarka’s police district, which shares its border with Haryana, the police have busted 17 cases of illicit liquor smuggling since March 25.

The police said that they have registered at least 60 cases under Excise Act since March 25.

The government has ordered liquor shops across the city to shut down during the nationwide lockdown. It has not been included in the list of essential services, such as grocery, milk or medicines. Over the past one week, two break-ins have been reported at two liquor shops in Mundka and Roshanara Road. Though police officers did not reveal details of the Mundka case, in the Roshanara road case, the police suspect the theft is the work of amateur thieves. The thieves, an officer said, stole only a few crates and did not touch most of the liquor inside the shop.

A senior Delhi police officer, who did not wish to be named, said that most of the illicit liquor is being smuggled from Haryana. “We busted an interesting case last week. At Bhalswa Dairy, we stopped a suspicious vehicle carrying vegetables to the Azadpur vegetable market. Movement of vehicles carrying vegetables is allowed because they come under the essential goods. Our two constables at the spot found the vehicle driver suspicious and signalled him to stop. On checking the mini truck, we found 70 cartons that had around 3,360 small bottles of liquor hidden under raw vegetables,” the police officer said.

Over the last two weeks, the police have also arrested one of their own for smuggling. An assistant sub-inspector, who lived in Haryana, was caught on Monday while trying to smuggle around 1,432 small bottles of liquor from Haryana into Delhi. The police said the man wanted to make some money by selling liquor at a higher price.

The police said that interrogation of many illicit liquor smugglers have revealed that the smuggled liquor is being sold in Delhi for at least three times its manufacturer’s retail price (MRP).

In at least three cases, the police have also found people misusing the curfew passes. Two men, who were issued curfew passes for their vehicles as part of the municipal agency’s sanitation department, were arrested in Mundka for smuggling liquor. The police say that the two were carrying the liquor for their own consumption.

“There were some who were desperate alcoholics and were smuggling it for themselves or their friends but in most cases, the smugglers were professional liquor smugglers. Because shops are closed in Delhi they are using this time to make money,” said an officer of the crime branch.

In the case of a milkman who was arrested with seven liquor bottles last week at South Avenue near Rashtrapati Bhavan, the man had hidden the liquor bottles in four milk canisters. His interrogation revealed that he was carrying the liquor to Bulandshahr for his cousin’s birthday.

Additional commissioner of police MS Randhawa said police officers across the city, especially those at the border, have been told to be extra vigilant to ensure there is no smuggling of liquor. “Smuggling of liquor is an offence. Our officers at the borders are checking suspicious vehicles since the lockdown was enforced. Apart from ensuring that only vehicles under essential services enter the city, our officers are also checking suspicious vehicles. Over the last few days, we have also busted many cases of illicit liquor smuggling.”