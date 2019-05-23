Cab driver held for robbing passengers

A cab driver has been arrested with his two associates for robbing people by offering them lift in his WagonR car that is attached with an app-based platform, police said on Wednesday.

Anto Alphonse, deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka), said the cab was used at least twice for such robberies – once last week and the other time last year.

But the victims were not passengers who booked the cab via the app-based platform. “Random people would be offered lift at very low prices, with the sole intention of robbing them during the ride,” said the DCP.

The cab driver is 24-year-old Pritam, a resident of Jhajjar. The DCP said he had bought a Wagon R car and attached it with the app-based platform but couldn’t make enough money to pay for the vehicle’s loan.

“Initially, he made extra money through snatching but later lured in his friends, Vijay and Ashish, to accompany him to rob unsuspecting passengers stranded on roads at nights,” said the DCP.

The latest of those robberies was committed on the night of May 14 after a man working for a construction firm was offered lift in Dwarka.

“Apart from the driver, there were two other men in the cab. After travelling for some distance, the trio robbed the passenger of his mobile phone, cash and wrist watch and pushed him out of the car,” said the DCP.

The police formed a team and nabbed the trio on Monday.

First Published: May 23, 2019 03:07 IST