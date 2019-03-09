Cabinet gives Rs 526 crore for Delhi’s GB Pant colleges

The Delhi cabinet on Friday approved the construction of an integrated campus of the GB Pant polytechnic and engineering colleges in Okhla Industrial Estate Phase-3 and allocated Rs 526.6 crore for them.

With the construction of this integrated campus, there will be an additional 3,000 engineering seats in Delhi.

Presently, both GB Pant polytechnic and engineering college are operating at different places in Okhla Industrial Estate Phase-3. “The project is for the construction of integrated campus of GB Pant engineering college and polytechnic, which are 100% government-funded colleges of Delhi for providing world class infrastructure and caters to around 2,880 students,” the government said in a statement.

The cabinet has also revised the estimated cost of the corridor improvement project— covering the Outer Ring Road stretch connecting IIT-Delhi with NH-8 and areas in the vicinity — from Rs 313.67 crore to Rs 364.8 crore, the government said Friday.

The government has attributed the cost escalation to an increase in the cost of shifting miscellaneous underground utilities and compensatory tree plantation. The project, which is supposed to ease traffic in the south Delhi area, was caught up in a litigation since 2014. Even after being approved, it has missed five deadlines since 2016.

The construction of a sports hostel that would accommodate both men and women athletes has been approved by the expenditure financial committee meeting held on Friday and chaired by Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. The EPF also cleared proposals for the construction of smart classrooms at Netaji Subhas University of Technology and construction of a new building at Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology campus in Dwarka.

