Canadian woman allegedly raped by man she met at pub in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas

A 20-year-old woman, a Canadian national, was allegedly raped at an east Delhi guest house by its manager whom she had befriended at a pub in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas on Wednesday, police said.

After the alleged rape, the woman visited AIIMS on the advice of her Indian friend and then called the police.

Romil Baaniya, deputy commissioner of police (south), said a rape case was registered on her complaint and the 25-year-old suspect arrested.

The woman is on a visit to India with her two female friends. Since she knows a family in Delhi, she decided to visit the national capital for a couple of days and had arrived here on Monday, police said.

On Tuesday night, the woman and her companions accompanied the family friend to a pub in Hauz Khas where more common friends joined in. The suspect was among the gathering.

“The man befriended the woman at the pub. Later, he invited her to his place,” said the DCP.

According to another investigator, the place the woman was taken around 12.30 am on Wednesday was a guest house in east Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar where the accused man works as manager.

“According to the woman’s statement, the accused raped her at the guest house. The woman somehow managed to escape and took a cab and called her friend who advised her to reach AIIMS and call the police,” said the investigator.

She made a call to the police control room around 2.30 am on Wednesday after which a police team reached the hospital and noted her statement. She had provided enough details about the suspect for the police to reach his guest house.

The accused was arrested on Wednesday and produced before a magistrate.

The case comes a day after a Thomson Reuters report said India is the world’s most dangerous country for women due to the high risk of sexual violence.

