Car falls 30-feet from flyover in west Delhi; 2 seriously injured

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 08:58 IST

Two men were grievously injured after their car fell from the Janakpuri elevated flyover in West Delhi and landed on the service road below late on Thursday night, police said.

According to Deepak Purohit, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), the car, a Honda City, took nearly a 30-feet plunge after flying off the flyover and crossing over its side wall on the left.

The injured men have been identified as Anuj and his friend Vijay, both 29 and residents of outer Delhi neighbourhoods. “Given the manner of its fall, it appears the car was being driven at a high speed,” said the DCP. The blood test reports of the two men are yet to arrive so the police couldn’t immediately say if the person driving the car was under the influence.

The accident occurred around 11 pm on Thursday, soon after the car climbed the flyover from Janakpuri side, the DCP said. “Fortunately, there was no vehicle on the service road below where it landed. The car was badly damaged. Our policemen rushed the injured men to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital,” said the DCP.

The duo is in a critical condition and their families got them shifted to private hospitals for treatment.

The DCP said that police would write to the civic agencies to get the side walls of the flyover raised as it was a matter of concern that its height wasn’t enough to prevent the car from falling down.

A case of rash and negligent driving has been registered at Vikaspuri police station and the police are probing, said the DCP.