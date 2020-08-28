e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Car falls 30-feet from flyover in west Delhi; 2 seriously injured

Car falls 30-feet from flyover in west Delhi; 2 seriously injured

The accident occurred around 11 pm on Thursday, soon after the car climbed the flyover from Janakpuri side

delhi Updated: Aug 28, 2020 08:58 IST
Shiv Sunny
Shiv Sunny
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The severely damaged car after it fell from the elevated Janakpuri flyover on August 27.
The severely damaged car after it fell from the elevated Janakpuri flyover on August 27.(HT photo )
         

Two men were grievously injured after their car fell from the Janakpuri elevated flyover in West Delhi and landed on the service road below late on Thursday night, police said.

According to Deepak Purohit, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), the car, a Honda City, took nearly a 30-feet plunge after flying off the flyover and crossing over its side wall on the left.

Also read: 20-year-old BBA student arrested after cyclist dies in accident

The injured men have been identified as Anuj and his friend Vijay, both 29 and residents of outer Delhi neighbourhoods. “Given the manner of its fall, it appears the car was being driven at a high speed,” said the DCP. The blood test reports of the two men are yet to arrive so the police couldn’t immediately say if the person driving the car was under the influence.

The accident occurred around 11 pm on Thursday, soon after the car climbed the flyover from Janakpuri side, the DCP said. “Fortunately, there was no vehicle on the service road below where it landed. The car was badly damaged. Our policemen rushed the injured men to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital,” said the DCP.

The duo is in a critical condition and their families got them shifted to private hospitals for treatment.

The DCP said that police would write to the civic agencies to get the side walls of the flyover raised as it was a matter of concern that its height wasn’t enough to prevent the car from falling down.

A case of rash and negligent driving has been registered at Vikaspuri police station and the police are probing, said the DCP.

tags
top news
Congress at historic low, needs 24x7 leader: Kapil Sibal
Congress at historic low, needs 24x7 leader: Kapil Sibal
Congress dissenters’ letter outlines 11-point agenda for internal reforms
Congress dissenters’ letter outlines 11-point agenda for internal reforms
LIVE: Another single-day spike of 77,266 Covid-19 cases pushes India’s tally to nearly 3.39 mn
LIVE: Another single-day spike of 77,266 Covid-19 cases pushes India’s tally to nearly 3.39 mn
22 Opposition parties may meet to chalk out plan to corner govt
22 Opposition parties may meet to chalk out plan to corner govt
UP announces ban on religious or public functions till September 30
UP announces ban on religious or public functions till September 30
Donald Trump accepts Republican nomination for second term
Donald Trump accepts Republican nomination for second term
IPL 2020: Quarantine rules in Abu Dhabi put KKR, MI in a spot
IPL 2020: Quarantine rules in Abu Dhabi put KKR, MI in a spot
IPL 2020 | I am ready to bat at No. 5 or 6: Ajinkya Rahane
IPL 2020 | I am ready to bat at No. 5 or 6: Ajinkya Rahane
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyNEET and JEE ExamCovid-19 updateRhea ChakrabortyAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In