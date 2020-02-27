CBSE postpones class 10, 12 exams, new dates soon

delhi

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 20:55 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed Class 10 and 12 exams scheduled on Friday and Saturday in riot-affected north-east Delhi and parts of east Delhi.

This was the third time the exam was postponed by the CBSE in this week due to the communal tension prevailing in north-east Delhi.

In a statement issued on Thursday, CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi said, “In view of a request received from the Delhi government and to avoid inconvenience to students, staff and parents, the exams scheduled for February 28 and 29 in North East Delhi and other affected areas stand cancelled. The next date for the affected students will be notified shortly.”

“All exams in all centres across Delhi will be conducted as per original schedule from March 2 onwards,” he added.

The board has also announced that it will conduct fresh exams for students who have not been able to appear for their papers in other parts of city due to the violence in north-east Delhi. It said that it has come to their notice that some students residing in the affected areas have not been able to appear in exams in other parts of Delhi due to the situation prevailing.

“We have asked school principals to send details to regional offices concerned of the CBSE of all such students of class 10, 12 who have missed their exams so far in Delhi, due to these difficult conditions. To reduce the stress on students, the board will conduct fresh exams for them. The next date of exam for the affected students will be notified shortly,” Tripathi said in another statement issued on Thursday.

The Delhi government also announced that all private and government schools in violence hit areas of north-east Delhi and some parts of east Delhi will continue to remain closed on Friday. The government also decided to postpone all internal examinations scheduled in schools across north-east Delhi on Friday, Saturday and Tuesday.

