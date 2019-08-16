CISF personnel returns bag with Rs 1 lakh to Delhi Metro passenger

delhi

Setting an example, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on Wednesday returned a bag, containing Rs 1 lakh, that was left behind in the Delhi Metro to its owner.

Assistant Inspector General Hemendra Singh, spokesman for the CISF, told IANS, Praveen Jha (30), a resident of Dwarka, had forgotten the bag in the Delhi Metro.

The unattended suspicious bag was found at Shivaji Stadium Metro station by the CISF personnel. When it was opened after due security protocol, it was found to be containing Rs 1 lakh in cash, Singh said.

The CISF personnel started scanning the CCTV camera footage to locate the rightful owner of the bag. They found the person who had lost it in the Metro, and returned that to him, the spokesman said.

After receiving the bag, Jha thanked the CISF personnel and said, “Honesty is still alive.”

