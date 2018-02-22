Civic bodies seek loans from government to pay salaries to its employees

New Delhi: Responding to the threats of municipal corporation employees to go on indefinite strike for non payment of pending salaries, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation assured to resolve the matter by month end.

Teachers of the North Corporation have been staging protest demanding their pending salaries for last few days. On Thursday, mayor Preeti Aggarwal and leader of House Jayendra Dabas met these protesting employees and promised for resolving the matter with immediate effect.

“We told that them that a request has been sent to the Delhi Government for releasing Rs 350 crores for payment of three months’ salary and some positive decision is likely to take place soon,” said Dabas.

“We also assured the teachers of the municipal schools that salaries for the month of December will be released by February 28 and rest of the salary will be issued by March end,” he said further.

The North Corporation mayor said that they will meet the lieutenant-governor in this regard soon.

“Though our file for sanctioning of Rs 1,700 crore as global share for this financial year has been pending with the Delhi Government since December, we want the government to at least issue the loan for distributing salaries,” said Dabas.

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation also wrote to the Delhi government for sanction amount of Rs 190 crore for paying salary. “Except for sanitation workers, we have not paid the salary of other employees for last three months,” said Neema Bhagat, mayor, EDMC.

Facing severe financial crisis, the North and East Corporations are facing difficulty in distributing salaries to their employees. This has resulted into five strikes by the sanitation workers in last three years.

Nagendra Sharma, spokesperson for Delhi Government, was not available for comment.