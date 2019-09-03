CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates Research centre at Delhi Assembly

delhi

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 07:07 IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday inaugurated a Delhi Assembly Research Centre at the Vidhan Sabha premises.

The centre, in a first, has selected 46 Fellows, 72 Associate Fellows and 7 Associate Fellows (Media) to be involved in crucial phases of legislation, committees and overall governance.

The Fellows are expected to work with legislators in the Delhi secretariat and in close coordination with the departments of the Delhi government.

Fellows will be given a stipend of ₹1,00,000 per month and Associate Fellows will be provided with ₹60,000 monthly.

The chief minister also distributed Laptops to the fellows on this occasion.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 07:07 IST