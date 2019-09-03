e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 03, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Sep 03, 2019

CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates Research centre at Delhi Assembly

The centre, in a first, has selected 46 Fellows, 72 Associate Fellows and 7 Associate Fellows (Media) to be involved in crucial phases of legislation, committees and overall governance.

delhi Updated: Sep 03, 2019 07:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates the new Anusandhan Kendra (Research Center) at Old Secretariat in New Delhi on Monday.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates the new Anusandhan Kendra (Research Center) at Old Secretariat in New Delhi on Monday.(Sushil Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday inaugurated a Delhi Assembly Research Centre at the Vidhan Sabha premises.

The centre, in a first, has selected 46 Fellows, 72 Associate Fellows and 7 Associate Fellows (Media) to be involved in crucial phases of legislation, committees and overall governance.

The Fellows are expected to work with legislators in the Delhi secretariat and in close coordination with the departments of the Delhi government.

Fellows will be given a stipend of ₹1,00,000 per month and Associate Fellows will be provided with ₹60,000 monthly.

The chief minister also distributed Laptops to the fellows on this occasion.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 07:07 IST

tags
more from delhi
top news
    trending topics
    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019Kulbhushan JadhavShahid KapoorSaaho Box Office CollectionOSSC RecruitmentKartik AaryanChandrayaan 2SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit CardAbhinandan VarthamanP Chidambaram
    don't miss