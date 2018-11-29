CM Kejriwal dares Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari to break into sealed properties

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday dared Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Manoj Tiwari to break into all properties sealed by the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee in the national capital.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener, while blaming the BJP and its government at the Centre for “harassing” people in the name of sealing, appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an ordinance for an immediate end to the sealing exercise.

“BJP MP Manoj Tiwari’s act of breaking the seal was just theatrics. You (Tiwari) were not even punished by the Court (SC). If you have sympathies for those affected, I challenge you to break into all shops, factories and houses sealed in last one year,” Kejriwal said while addressing a Mahapanchayat on the sealing drive in west Delhi’s Maliala. “Everyone knows the BJP rules at the Centre and the BJP is in power in the MCDs. I appeal to PM Modi to bring an ordinance in the Parliament and end this harassment. There is no other solution in sight for now.”

Reacting to the barb, Tiwari said Kejriwal had failed as chief minister.

“So Arvind Kejriwal agrees that he failed as chief minister. His failure to notify 351 commercial roads and submission of affidavit in the Supreme Court has reactivated the monitoring committee in 2017. When BJP comes to power in Delhi, we will come up with a solution in one year,” Tiwari said. “And if as CM he feels strongly for Delhi and he thinks breaking an illegal seal is drama then why doesn’t he break one?”

Earlier this month, Tiwari was rebuked by the apex court for breaking the seal of a house in September. The court, however, did not order any action against him.

First Published: Nov 29, 2018 11:25 IST