Cops release sketches of suspects who fired shots at news crew

The Delhi Police has released sketches of two suspects who fired on two journalists and their driver on the Barapullah flyover in the wee hours of Sunday. Three shots were fired – one was lodged in the door on the driver’s side, second missed its mark, and the third damaged the car’s front window glass. None of the channel’s crew was hurt in the firing which took place on the Barapullah flyover around 1.30am on Sunday. The three were on their way to report on a murder. Police said at least 16 teams comprising 80 investigators have so far scanned more than 60 CCTV cameras and questioned around 50 suspects.

Police said since no CCTV camera was found installed on the elevated road, the teams are depending on footage from cameras installed at buildings along the flyover. Four teams travelled on the stretch on the flyover to locate CCTV cameras. Investigators also checked all entry and exit points of the flyover and identified cameras installed nearby. One empty bullet shell was found on the spot. A bullet was found stuck in the car’s door. “Some footage has been analysed. Our teams have got some specific clues,” said deputy commissioner of police (crime) G Ram Gopal Naik.

Police said the 50 people who have been questioned were mostly robbers and carjackers. At least ten of them, whose faces have similarities with the two suspects, will be brought before complainants for identification.

The ABP News channel’s reporter Siddharth Purohit, along with video journalist Arvind Kumar, was travelling to central Delhi’s Bapa Nagar when two-men riding a black motorcycle over took their car, which was being driven by Chander Sen Vimal. “The motorcycle rider signalled me to stop. I alerted the cameraman, who asked the driver to accelerate. The rider fired three shots at us,” Purohit said. Delhi Police said they have suspended three police personnel of the Sarojini Nagar police station for inept response.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday urged union home minister Amit Shah to hold a review meeting on Delhi’s law and order. “The home minister should hold a meeting on the law and order situation in the national capital. If journalists are not safe in the country then what will happen to the safety of the common man living in the capital,” he said.

