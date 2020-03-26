Covid-19 lockdown: Delhi Metro services shut till April 14

delhi

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 14:52 IST

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announed that its services will remain closed till April 14, due to lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

“It is hereby informed that, in light of the lockdown issued by the government, Metro services will remain closed till 14 April 2020,” the DMRC said on Thursday.

DMRC Managing Director (MD) Mangu Singh had earlier asked the staff to follow precautionary measures in line with those prescribed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and guidelines issued by DMRC.

“This is a moment when everyone should stay calm and not panic. This is also a time when everyone must ensure that they do not spread any rumours,” he had said.

The Delhi Metro services are completely closed since the announcement of the lockdown. However, internal operational maintenance activities are functional and security of the system is being taken care of by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Indian Railways - one of the world’s biggest networks which carries more than 20 million passengers daily - has also cancelled all services except suburban and goods trains.

The government has also grounded all domestic passenger flights to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The pandemic “is crippling the global economy and aviation, including India’s once-booming aviation sector”, said Devesh Agarwal, editor of the Bangalore Aviation website.

The measures were welcomed by the World Health Organisation, which said they could “help slow down virus transmission along with the continued effective measures being taken to isolate, test, treat and trace”.