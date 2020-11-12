Covid-19 Why have you not written for trials of homoeopathic medicines, asks Delhi HC

delhi

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 00:19 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought to know from the Delhi government why it had not written to the Central Council for Research in homeopathy (CCRH) for carrying out clinical trials of homoeopathic medicines for prevention and cure of Covid-19 despite requests from two doctors.

A bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad was hearing a plea by two homeopathic doctors, one based in Kerala and the other in West Bengal, seeking directions to the ministry and CCRH to allow doctors to treat Covid-19 by dispensing homeopathic medicines as supplement to allopathic ones if so desired by the patients.

“Why are you resisting it? Obtain instructions on why you (Delhi government) have not written to CCRH,” a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad impleading Delhi government as a party in the case.

The court issued notice to the Delhi government, which was accepted by advocate Jawahar Raja, appearing for the Delhi government.

Appearing for the Ayush Ministry and Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH), the counsels told the court that the Delhi government should be made a party in the case as the state government has to first clear the way for the clinical trial.

In their plea filed through advocate Suvidutt MS, the doctors have also sought directions to the ministry and CCRH to carry out clinical trials on three sets of homeopathic medicines for treating Covid-19 infection.

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate J Sai Deepak, told the court that his clients had written to the states of Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, West Bengal and Kerala, which account for the maximum number of Covid-19 cases, for carrying out the clinical trial, but they haven’t received any response.

They said that they were informed in June by CCRH that the state governments have to approach it for clinical trials and it cannot go to the states. Subsequently, they wrote to the Delhi government in June itself to approach CCRH for clinical trials, however, no steps have been taken by it till date, the plea said.

The matter would be now heard on November 19.