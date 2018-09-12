Crisis at North Delhi civic body schools ends, contracts of 717 teachers renewed

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation renewed the contracts of 717 guest teachers on Tuesday, a day after Hindustan Times reported that the lack of teachers at MCD schools was derailing classes as the civic body began conducting the first-term examinations.

HT had found out that over 400 schools run by the North MCD could not hold regular classes the past six months because of the termination of the 717 contractual teachers at the start of the academic session this year.

In an order issued on Tuesday, the North MCD announced that the civic body has approved the “re-engagement” of all the contractual teachers who were its schools till May 10, 2018. The order read, “ These teachers shall be re-engaged as per existing terms and conditions and shall work in the schools of NDMC up to May 10, 2019 or till the list of regular teachers is received from DSSSB and they are appointed, whichever is earlier.”

North Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor Adesh Gupta confirmed that the contracts had been renewed.

Last week, the first term examination for students across North MCD schools started across the schools.

The North MCD has directed officials to complete the re-engagement process of the 717 guest teachers within a week. “The process should be completed positively within one week from the date of issue of this order and the zone wise list should be provided to the authority immediately thereafter,” the order read.

Hindustan Times had on Monday reported that the civic body started conducting exams across its 760 schools despite terminating the contract of over 700 guest teachers at the start of the academic session this year. The North MCD conducted Class 5 examinations last week. Exams for Class 1 and 2 have also started from Tuesday.

At a girls’ school in Mukundpur, the principal had roped in the services of a non-governmental organisation (NGO) to conduct classes which were earlier taught by the guest teachers.

“It’s a big relief for us as we were struggling to conduct classes. Parents were also alleging that their children were not learning anything. Things will improve now,” an official at the school said.

The guest teachers also hailed the move. “We will finally join back. We were receiving calls from parents complaining that the schools were not holding regular classes. It will be relief for them and us as well. We were surviving without salary for the last five months,” said a teacher who has been working on contractual basis since 2003.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 03:25 IST