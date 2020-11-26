e-paper
Delhi AQI improves marginally, reaches very poor zone

Low wind speed and high moisture content in the air had resulted in the emergency levels of pollution on Wednesday

delhi Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 08:15 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vehicles ply at Vijay Chowk amid low visibility due to smog, in New Delhi on November 25.
Delhi’s overall air quality improved to reach the very poor zone on Thursday morning, after it plunged into the severe category a day ago. The air quality index at 6am was 384, in the very poor category.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) 4pm bulletin on Wednesday, the average air quality index (AQI) stood at 413. It was 379 on Tuesday, 302 on Monday, 274 on Sunday, 251 on Saturday, 296 on Friday and 283 on Thursday — numbers that show a gradual rise since Saturday.

The last time that the national capital’s AQI was in severe category was on November 15, a day after Diwali.

V K Soni of India Meteorological Department’s (IMD’s) environment monitoring research centre said low wind speed and high moisture content in the air had resulted in the emergency levels of pollution on Wednesday.

However, Soni said that an improvement is likely in air quality from Thursday onwards, as very light rainfall/drizzle is expected in Delhi. Also, the wind speed is likely to pick up to 10-12kmph. “The air quality is expected to improve tomorrow onwards. Also, no major deterioration is likely till November 30. It will remain in the lower end of very poor to poor zone,” he said.

Scientists said that from this week end temperatures will start decreasing again.

