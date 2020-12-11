e-paper
Delhi: BJP leaders ask L-G to direct govt to release pending dues of corporations

delhi Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 23:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday urged Delhi lieutenant governor (L-G) Anil Baijal to direct the Delhi government to immediately release pending dues worth ₹13,000 crore to the municipal corporations even as the three MCD mayors continued their sit-in protest outside the CM’s residence for the fifth day.

BJP workers also held demonstrations outside the residences of Delhi ministers Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Rajender Pal Gautam and Imran Hussain.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta and BJP MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, leader of the opposition in the Delhi assembly, met the L-G and submitted a memorandum.

Gupta said, “The mayors and councillors are sitting outside CM’s residence for the past five days, but he doesn’t have time for them. The corporation is unable to pay salaries to its employees and the CM is not bothered. Their leaders are threatening to kill the mayors. We have requested the L-G to intervene and direct the government to release the funds immediately.”

The Delhi government has maintained that it has paid all dues to the MCDs as per the recommendations of the Delhi finance commissions. Delhi PWD minister Satyendar Jain reiterated on Friday that the government has always disbursed payments to the MCDs on time, with no instance of default or delay, and it is the MCDs which owe money to the Delhi government.

The BJP, however, continued its attack on the AAP government. Party leaders said that instead of calling the corporation leaders for a discussion, the ruling party in Delhi is using diversionary tactics to avoid the problem. “The corporation is not asking for additional funds. They are asking for the government to pay what is due to them. It is the corporations’ money. The corporations are unable to pay salaries to corona warriors. In these tough times, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) should rise above politics. But they are trying to mislead people,” said Bidhuri.

