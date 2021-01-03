e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2021-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi borders remain closed due to farmers’ stir, traffic diverted

Delhi borders remain closed due to farmers’ stir, traffic diverted

For those coming to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh, the traffic police advised them to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND and Apsara borders, which have remained mostly unaffected.

delhi Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 12:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi, Hindustan Times
A view of the Noida Gate as farmers block the Chilla border connecting Delhi and the satellite town during their ongoing protest against the new farm laws, on December 30.
A view of the Noida Gate as farmers block the Chilla border connecting Delhi and the satellite town during their ongoing protest against the new farm laws, on December 30.(Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
         

Several borders of the national capital with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh (UP) continued to remain closed for traffic movement on Sunday due to the ongoing farmers’ protest against the three new farm laws.

Delhi-UP border at Chilla and Ghazipur has been closed for those coming from Noida and Ghaziabad.

For those coming to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh, the traffic police advised them to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND and Apsara borders, which have remained mostly unaffected.

The entry and exit points between Delhi and Haryana, passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Manyari and Saboli and Mangesh, have continued to remain closed.

The traffic police on Sunday morning tweeted: “Singhu, Auchandi ,Piau Maniyari, Saboli & Mangesh borders closed. Please take alternate route via Lampur Safiabad, Palla & Singhu school toll tax borders.Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road. Please avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road & NH-44.”

Motorists can choose other border routes such as the Delhi-Gurugram and Delhi-Faridabad stretches opening between the two states.

The ongoing farmers’ protest entered day 39 on Sunday. The leaders of several farmer unions protesting at Delhi’s borders will be meeting the Centre for another round of talks on Monday to discuss the three contentious laws. They have demanded the scrapping of legislation.

tags
top news
Covishield vs Covaxin against Covid-19: All you need to know
Covishield vs Covaxin against Covid-19: All you need to know
‘Congratulations India’: PM Modi tweets after nod to Covid-19 vaccines
‘Congratulations India’: PM Modi tweets after nod to Covid-19 vaccines
‘Finally paid off’: Adar Poonawalla thanks PM Modi, other stakeholders
‘Finally paid off’: Adar Poonawalla thanks PM Modi, other stakeholders
Drug regulator gives final approval for Covid-19 vaccines of SII, Bharat Biotech
Drug regulator gives final approval for Covid-19 vaccines of SII, Bharat Biotech
68 UK returnees found Covid positive in Maharashtra but not with new strain
68 UK returnees found Covid positive in Maharashtra but not with new strain
Pak foreign minister slams opposition, says Imran Khan govt will not resign
Pak foreign minister slams opposition, says Imran Khan govt will not resign
Amid vaccine hopes, UK variant of coronavirus continues to spread in 2021
Amid vaccine hopes, UK variant of coronavirus continues to spread in 2021
Mumbai cops get new patrol ride: Akshay Kumar rides Segway at inaugural event
Mumbai cops get new patrol ride: Akshay Kumar rides Segway at inaugural event
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In