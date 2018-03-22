Delhi budget LIVE updates: Arvind Kejriwal’s govt likely to focus on environment, education

Delhi’s budget, to be presented on Thursday, is likely to have a strong focus on renewable energy and the environment, with specific proposals such as waiving road tax on electric vehicles and creating solar farms, two government officials familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday presented the government’s report card by highlighting the targets met by 14 of its 34 departments for a period of nine months from April to December, 2017. Road infrastructure and public transport are the two sectors where people have benefitted the least from Delhi government, results of the city’s first outcome budget revealed.

Here are the LIVE updates:

11:45am: Deputy CM and state finance minister Manish Sisodia arrives to present the Delhi budget at the Legislative Assembly in Old Secretariat.

Govt’s proposed schemes

The Delhi govt’s two schemes -- waiving road tax on electric vehicles and creating solar farms -- will be part of the city’s first ‘Green Budget’ that will seek to control air pollution in the national capital.

• The government is hoping that the owners of some of the 6.7 million scooters and motorcycles in the city will move to electric vehicles on the strength of this incentive, an official told HT.

• The budget is also likely to introduce the concept of solar farming where interested farmers can get solar panels installed on their land at no cost by empanelled companies and earn money by selling a part of the electricity generated.

Outcome report

The Delhi government’s report card, presented on Wednesday, indicated good performances in the education sector, social welfare and by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board -- highlighting education and healthcare as the core sectors of progress. However, experts also said the Delhi govt is lagging behind when it comes to tangible projects like infrastructure.