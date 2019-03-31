Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is the biggest enemy: BJP

With chief minister Arvind Kejriwal targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the issue of full statehood at all his election rallies in the national capital, the BJP has hit back saying Kejriwal himself is the “greatest enemy” of the demand.

The BJP said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is misleading the people. “The issue of full statehood should be examined but by trying to disturb the Republic Day Parade (in 2014), Kejriwal has put a question mark on the demand of full statehood for Delhi. He is the greatest enemy of the demand for full statehood,” Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said Saturday.

While Kejriwal is talking about how the city is suffering as it doesn’t have the status of a full state, Delhi BJP members questioned the CM over the lack of development in the city.

“There is no need for full statehood for Delhi for improving the transport system, addressing the issue of air pollution, development of roads, installation of CCTV cameras, deputing marshals on buses, providing security to women, implementing the Ayushman Bharat and 10% reservation to the economically weaker sections. Then why has he not implemented these schemes in Delhi?” Tiwari said.

The BJP also alleged that Rs 1,000 crore allocated by the AAP government for development of roads under the Mukhyamantri Sadak Yojna for financial year 2018-19 was not utilised. “No street or road has been built in Delhi under this scheme, when in most of Delhi’s residential areas, the condition of streets/roads has gone from bad to worse. Kejriwal should say if the Union government or the BJP has created any hurdle in implementing this scheme,” Vijender Gupta, BJP MLA from Rohini, and leader of the opposition in the Delhi Assembly, said.

The BJP said the ruling party in Delhi is apprehensive of losing badly in the Lok Sabha elections. “The people of Delhi have rejected Kejriwal on the issue of full statehood. AAP is begging the Congress for an alliance as they are apprehensive of a defeat,” Tiwari said.

Responding to the volleys, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “This means that the BJP has already surrendered Delhi to Kejriwal even before elections. If BJP believes Kejriwal is unpopular, they should not worry because BJP will come to power in Delhi. Kejriwal’s conduct should not be problem to them.”

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 01:44 IST