e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 26, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 26, 2019

Delhi CM Kejriwal, L-G Anil Baijal share stage at ‘Dilli Ki Diwali’ in Connaught Place

The four day event was planned by the Government of Delhi in order to deter people from burning firecrackers.

delhi Updated: Oct 26, 2019 20:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, L-G Anil Baijal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia share the stage at the ‘Dilli ki Diwali’ event.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, L-G Anil Baijal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia share the stage at the ‘Dilli ki Diwali’ event. (SOURCED)
         

Lieutenant Governor Anil baijal, Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia shared the stage at the ‘Dilli Ki Diwali’ event today at Central Park at Connaught Place. The four day event was planned by the Government of Delhi in order to deter people from burning firecrackers.

Presenting an alternative to pollution, the laser show was aimed at giving a similar look and feel of that firecrackers often bring about on the night of Diwali. The laser show is also an initiative to curb the rising pollution levels in the state.

Earlier, a traders’ body had requested the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to restrict permissions allotted to the event. NDTA had cited security issues could arise due to the event.

Large food court, wide variety of handicrafts, lighting installations, and music events with artists like Shilpa Rao and Indian Ocean are to be held in this four day community Diwali event.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 20:36 IST

tags
top news
6 CRPF personnel injured in a terror attack in Srinagar
6 CRPF personnel injured in a terror attack in Srinagar
‘We want it in writing from the BJP…’: Shiv Sena MLAs insist on sharing CM post
‘We want it in writing from the BJP…’: Shiv Sena MLAs insist on sharing CM post
5.4 lakh earthen lamps light up in Ayodhya for Deepotsav, Yogi in attendance
5.4 lakh earthen lamps light up in Ayodhya for Deepotsav, Yogi in attendance
Two-year-old Trichy boy slips further into borewell, rescue ops continue
Two-year-old Trichy boy slips further into borewell, rescue ops continue
‘When I entered his room I was shocked,’ Laxman on Ganguly’s CAB days
‘When I entered his room I was shocked,’ Laxman on Ganguly’s CAB days
Delhi CM Kejriwal, L-G Anil Baijal share stage at ‘Dilli Ki Diwali’ in Connaught Place
Delhi CM Kejriwal, L-G Anil Baijal share stage at ‘Dilli Ki Diwali’ in Connaught Place
Khattar to take oath as Haryana CM tomorrow, Dushyant Chautala to be Dy CM
Khattar to take oath as Haryana CM tomorrow, Dushyant Chautala to be Dy CM
Manohar Lal Khattar elected BJP legislative party leader for Haryana
Manohar Lal Khattar elected BJP legislative party leader for Haryana
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India News

Delhi News