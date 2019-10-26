Delhi CM Kejriwal, L-G Anil Baijal share stage at ‘Dilli Ki Diwali’ in Connaught Place

delhi

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 20:40 IST

Lieutenant Governor Anil baijal, Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia shared the stage at the ‘Dilli Ki Diwali’ event today at Central Park at Connaught Place. The four day event was planned by the Government of Delhi in order to deter people from burning firecrackers.

Presenting an alternative to pollution, the laser show was aimed at giving a similar look and feel of that firecrackers often bring about on the night of Diwali. The laser show is also an initiative to curb the rising pollution levels in the state.

Earlier, a traders’ body had requested the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to restrict permissions allotted to the event. NDTA had cited security issues could arise due to the event.



Large food court, wide variety of handicrafts, lighting installations, and music events with artists like Shilpa Rao and Indian Ocean are to be held in this four day community Diwali event.

