Delhi cop dies after being hit by speeding car near United States embassy

Assistant sub inspector Lal Man Singh Sisodia was on duty near the US embassy where he was killed after the vehicle hit him.

delhi Updated: Jul 04, 2020 00:57 IST
Anvit Srivastava
Anvit Srivastava
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Deepak Yadav, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) said Sisodia was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Deepak Yadav, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) said Sisodia was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. (HT Archives. Representative image)
         

A 51-year-old assistant sub-inspector(ASI) of Delhi Police was killed after a speeding car allegedly driven by an assistant professor of Rajasthan University hit him and rammed a wall near the United States embassy on Friday morning. Police said they have arrested the professor.

Assistant sub inspector Lal Man Singh Sisodia was on duty near the US embassy where he was killed after the vehicle hit him.

Senior police officers said that around 10 am, a speeding car, being driven by a 41-year-old assistant professor at Rajasthan University, hit Sisodia who was posted with the police control room van and was on duty near the embassy. The car then rammed a wall, police said.

Deepak Yadav, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) said Sisodia was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. A case has been registered at Chanakyapuri police station for causing death due to negligence and rash driving. The assistant professor has been arrested and further investigation in this matter is on,” Yadav said.

Medical examination of the professor was also done and his reports are awaited. Police are also checking CCTV footages to ascertain the sequence of accident, police said.

The car has been seized for inspection, they said.

