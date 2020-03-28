Delhi govt begins drive to feed 4 lakh poor, homeless at schools, shelters: Kejriwal

delhi

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 17:58 IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that the government had made arrangements to feed at least 4 lakh poor people beginning today amid a nationwide lockdown to halt the spread of the Covid-19 disease.

A total number of 588 government schools have been modified into centres where the poor and homeless can be fed. “Meals have also been distributed at 238 night shelters to feed the economically weaker sections of society. A number of flying squads have been deployed in and around the city to distribute food packets to those migrant workers who are walking back to their native villages,” Kejriwal said.

Meals are being arranged for the poor, homeless and migrant workers at 815 centres in the national Capital.

“There were a few teething problems on Saturday as we started this drive to feed people amid the lockdown. At a few places, there was a bit of delay in serving food and the amount of food provided did not meet the requirement. However, the government will look into these concerns and the initial problems will be sorted out in a couple of days,” the Delhi chief minister said.

The Delhi government had on Sunday-- the day the nation observed Janta Curfew-- announced free meals at night shelters across the city for the poor and homeless, who have been hit hard by the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

“Anyone can walk into these places and have meals. We don’t want anyone to suffer due to hunger,” Kejriwal had tweeted.

On Saturday, Kejriwal thanked the administration of the various gurdwaras dotting the city, the Radha Soami Satsang Beas and the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) for the massive efforts these organisations have put in to feed poor people and migrant labourers stranded due to the lockdown.