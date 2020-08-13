e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi govt ties up with philanthropy group for road safety initiatives

Delhi govt ties up with philanthropy group for road safety initiatives

The transport department has signed a memorandum of understanding with the philanthropy group, said the office of transport minister Kailash Gahlot.

delhi Updated: Aug 13, 2020 23:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A document concerning the tie-up, which HT has seen, read that Delhi is one of the cities chosen by the philanthropy group to join the 2020-25 initiative for global road safety. . (Photo by Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO)
A document concerning the tie-up, which HT has seen, read that Delhi is one of the cities chosen by the philanthropy group to join the 2020-25 initiative for global road safety. . (Photo by Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO)
         

The Delhi government’s transport department on Thursday tied up with Bloomberg Philanthropies to develop road safety initiatives, senior government officials said.

The transport department has signed a memorandum of understanding with the philanthropy group, said the office of transport minister Kailash Gahlot.

“Under the tie-up, the Delhi government will receive support from global experts on road safety, receive funding to engage experts in road safety initiatives, technical assistance, training, help in conducting periodic road user behaviour surveys, help in generating mass media campaign content on road safety and developing road injury surveillance systems,” said a senior government official in the transport department, requesting anonymity.

A document concerning the tie-up, which HT has seen, read that Delhi is one of the cities chosen by the philanthropy group to join the 2020-25 initiative for global road safety. The city government was chosen for “outstanding work in advancing public health and road safety”, read the document.

tags
top news
UAE, Israel to set roadmap towards establishing bilateral ties: Mohammed Bin Zayed
UAE, Israel to set roadmap towards establishing bilateral ties: Mohammed Bin Zayed
Determined to work for people of Rajasthan: Pilot after meeting CM Gehlot
Determined to work for people of Rajasthan: Pilot after meeting CM Gehlot
‘Lies, half-truths’: India rebuts Pak charges on J&K, China’s media blanks it out
‘Lies, half-truths’: India rebuts Pak charges on J&K, China’s media blanks it out
Donald Trump announces ‘historic’ peace deal between Israel, UAE
Donald Trump announces ‘historic’ peace deal between Israel, UAE
Can’t doubt centrality of Saudi, says Pak army ahead of Gen Bajwa’s Riyadh mission
Can’t doubt centrality of Saudi, says Pak army ahead of Gen Bajwa’s Riyadh mission
‘Private trains’ fares to not be regulated, operators to decide’: Railways
‘Private trains’ fares to not be regulated, operators to decide’: Railways
Former bishop of Jalandhar charged in nun rape case
Former bishop of Jalandhar charged in nun rape case
‘Defence Ministry estimates 4 lakh crore orders in 5-7 years’: Rajnath Singh
‘Defence Ministry estimates 4 lakh crore orders in 5-7 years’: Rajnath Singh
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyMumbai Covid-19PM ModiPranab Mukherjee

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In