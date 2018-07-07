Delhi HC seeks response from Centre, AIIMS after acid attack victim alleges bias

The Delhi high court on Friday sought the response of the Central government and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on a plea by an acid attack victim who has alleged that the institute had prohibited her from applying for the post of nursing officer, thereby violating the Disability Act, 2016.

Justice PS Teji issued notices on the plea filed by Yasmeen Manusree who contended that the advertisement issued by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) only mentioned “One Leg Disability” under the disability quota for applying for the post of nursing officers therefore violating the Disability Act and disentitling her from applying for the post.

AIIMS refuted the charges. “The kind of disability and the degree up to which a person can be employed is decided according to the job profile. For example, we cannot have a nurse who is blind. This is decided by our recruitment department,” said a senior AIIMS official.

Manusree, in a plea filed through advocate Govind Jee, said that she suffered 57% burns in an acid attack in 2014. However, she later managed to continue her studies and secure a nursing degree from Jamia Hamdard University. She also worked in several hospitals for more than three-and-half years.

The petition alleged that in the advertisement issued on June 13 this year, AIIMS said the new physically handicapped category will be considered as per guidelines of Disabilities Act, 2016. But while applying for the said post online, Manusree figured that the only disability the AIIMS allowed was “One Leg Disability” under the quota.

The plea said that the eligibility conditions of the advertisement were unreasonable and arbitrary for not being in tune with Section 33 and Section 34 of the Right of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, which provides reservations in government services for person with benchmark disability to an extent of 4% horizontal seats.

It sought person with benchmark disabilities, especially acid attack victims, are not discriminated with and reservation should be given to them in accordance with Disability Act.