Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain recovers from Covid-19, to resume work from today

Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain recovers from Covid-19, to resume work from today

Jain was undergoing treatment at Max Hospital in Saket after he tested positive for Covid-19 on June 17. He was administered plasma therapy soon after hospitalisation after his condition worsened.

delhi Updated: Jul 20, 2020 10:31 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in June.
Delhi’s health minister Satyendar Jain, who was recovering after contracting the coronavirus disease, will resume work from Monday.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announed this on Twitter today. “Our Health Minister Satinder Jain has recovered. He will join work from today. He was always on the field visiting hospitals and meeting health workers and patients. He contracted corona. After one month, he joins back today. Welcome back Satinder and best wishes!” Kejriwal tweeted.

 

Jain (55) was undergoing treatment at Max Hospital in Saket after he tested positive for Covid-19 on June 17. He was administered plasma therapy soon after hospitalisation after his condition worsened.

Jain was taken to Delhi government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in Tahirpur after he was found to be suffering from a high fever and low oxygen saturation.

He was later moved to Max Hospital’s ICU after testing positive for Covid-19 and kept on oxygen support. Jain had complained of breathlessness and giddiness.

Initially, he had tested Covid-19 negative.

AAP MLA from Delhi’s Kalkaji assembly constituency Atishi and two other leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also contracted the respiratory disease last month. Akshay Marathe, an advisor to Kejriwal, and Abhinandita Mathur, an advisor to deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, also tested positive for the viral disease in June.

Delhi, meanwhile, recorded 1,211 fresh coronavirus cases, the lowest in over a month, and 31 deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours, authorities said.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi is now 1,22,793. The death toll due to the disease is 3,628, according to Union health ministry data.

As many as 1,03,134 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while there are 16,031 active cases. In the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by around one per cent every day.

