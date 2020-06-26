Delhi minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for Covid-19, likely to be sent home today

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 17:45 IST

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been recovering in a city hospital since June 17, tested negative for coronavirus on Friday. Sources say the minister may be released sometime later today.

Earlier this week, the minister was moved to the general ward following improvement in his condition. The minister’s oxygen support was also removed.

Jain, 55, was initially admitted to Delhi government’s Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital. However, after developing pneumonia, a known Covid-19 complication, and complaints of breathlessness and giddiness, he was moved to Max Hospital where he was put on oxygen support in the ICU.

His condition improved after receiving plasma therapy on Friday night. Convalescent plasma therapy is an experimental medical procedure, where critical Covid-19 patients are treated using plasma collected from those who have recovered from the viral infection.