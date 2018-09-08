Delhi hit by heavy rains, 17 flights diverted

At least 17 flights had to be diverted within a span of one hour as heavy rain hit parts of Delhi on Friday afternoon. Palam received the heaviest spell, registering around 42mm rainfall.

Scientists of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said intermittent rains are likely to continue for the next 48 hours. The intensity, however, is likely to decrease from Saturday, as the depression that triggered Friday’s rain is weakening.

“Palam recorded the heaviest spell between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm followed by Ayanagar, which registered 20 mm rain. The Safdarjung observatory, which is taken to be a representative of Delhi’s weather, received 1.2 mm,” an IMD official said.

Safdarjung, Aya Nagar and the Ridge area received more rain between Thursday morning and Friday morning. In the last 24 hours (8.30 am on Thursday to 8.30 am on Friday), Safdarjung received around 20 mm rain. During the same time, Aya Nagar and the Ridge received around 28 mm and 21 mm rainfall respectively.

“While on the one hand there was a depression over Madhya Pradesh, the monsoon trough that triggers rain wherever it is located is also passing over Delhi at the moment. While there was a lot of moisture in the air, in the morning we had some sunshine. The heat and the moisture resulted in the formation of thunderclouds. All these factors triggered heavy rain in some parts of Delhi-NCR,” said BP Yadav, deputy director of IMD.

The heavy rain resulted in water logging on several roads which led to traffic snarls. According to the Delhi Traffic Police traffic jams because of water logging were reported from Old Gurugram Road, Rajokri Chowk, Palam Flyover, Wazirabad Road and Bhajanpura Main Road among others.

“We are expecting light to moderate rains in Delhi and NCR over the next two days. In some areas there could be heavy rains,” said Yadav.

The monsoon season starts withdrawing from western India from the third week of September.

