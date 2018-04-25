Delhi man wanted to kill two more after stabbing father-in-law, say police

Two days after a 55-year-old man was stabbed to death at his east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar home allegedly by his son-in-law, police on Tuesday said they have arrested the accused, who was hiding at his friend’s flat in Shakarpur.

The son-in-law, identified by his first name Neeraj,27, has told police that he had planned to kill two more persons — his mother-in-law and the ‘boyfriend’ of his sister-in-law — to teach a lesson to his wife, who had left him and started living with her parents. Neeraj was enraged with his wife and in-laws because she had filed a case of domestic violence and moved a city court, seeking divorce, said police.

“The couple got married in 2016 after courtship, but soon started having arguments and fights. Neeraj believed that his in-laws were conspiring to break his marriage as they never approved their relationship and were against the marriage. He planned to kill his in-laws when his wife left him and filed a case against him,” an investigator said.

According to the investigator, Neeraj went to his in-laws home on Sunday afternoon, with a plan to kill his wife’s parents. He knocked at the door. As his father-in-law Prabhu Dayal opened the door, Neeraj allegedly stabbed him in his chest.

“Neeraj’s next target was his mother-in-law. But he failed to killed her because Dayal’s son saw Neeraj stabbing his father and raised an alarm that attracted neighbours’ attention. Neeraj fled when he saw neighbours rushing to catch him,” said the officer.

The officer said Neeraj’s third target was his sister-in-law’s boyfriend. He hated him because his in-laws were fond of him and he often interfered in his family issues. “Even as we were searching him, Neeraj was looking for an opportunity to kill the two,” added the officer.

Pankaj Singh, deputy commissioner of police (east), said the district’s special staff team was roped in to nab Neeraj. The team questioned his family members, relatives and friends to track his movements and trace his hideouts.

Neeraj had switched off his mobile phone. Police tracked his cellphone’s last location in Shakarpur. Investigators learnt that Neeraj’s friend lives in Shakarpur. They raised his flat and found Neeraj there. The friend was unaware of Neeraj’s crime, said police.

“We have recovered the knife that Neeraj had used to kill his father-in-law,” said DCP Singh.