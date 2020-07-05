e-paper
Home / Delhi News / Delhi’s Covid-19 tally crosses 99K-mark, over 2,000 new cases in last 24 hours

Delhi’s Covid-19 tally crosses 99K-mark, over 2,000 new cases in last 24 hours

As of Sunday, there are over 25,000 active cases in Delhi. Marking a positive trend, Delhi’s recovery rate has gone above 70 per cent as out of the total cases, 71,339 people have recovered from the virus.

delhi Updated: Jul 05, 2020 19:02 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Cyclists seen at Rajpath after rain showers in New Delhi, India. As of Sunday, there are over 25,000 active cases in Delhi.
Cyclists seen at Rajpath after rain showers in New Delhi, India. As of Sunday, there are over 25,000 active cases in Delhi. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
         

Delhi’s coronavirus case tally inched closer to a one lakh-mark on Sunday after 2,244 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The cumulative tally for national capital reached 99,444, while 63 deaths were recorded, among the lowest in the worst-hit states.

Aiming at testing more people to contain the spread, the government has conducted 9,873 RTPCR tests and 13,263 rapid antigen tests today, pushing the number of total people tested to 6,43,504.

With addition of eight more areas, the containment zones in Delhi went up to 456 in the last 24 hours.

