Delhi to soon get a policy, ‘master plan’ for public art

Delhi will soon get a policy on public art, including a Public Art Master Plan. The Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC) on Thursday said it has invited suggestions and objections from the public before finalising the policy and the master plan.

The art body on Thursday shared the draft guidelines for the implementation of public art policy in the national capital.

The proposed guidelines list details of the type of art forms and locations they it can be installed; list of approvals required; fixing responsibility for its maintenance and role of local bodies in promoting public art.

While Delhi boasts some public art, including sculptures, murals, contemporary art installations etc, these have been done without a clear-cut policy. “The policy gives a broad framework of types of art forms that can be installed. The idea is to promote different types of art forms and its location. Dhalaos, dustbins, water tankers, communication towers etc can also be used to showcase public art,” said PSN Rao, DUAC chairperson.

However, government agencies have struggled with the maintenance and protection of artwork. In the past, there have been incidents where artworks installed in public spaces have been vandalised.

While addressing the public art policy, Union housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri stressed on the need to create an environment where people respect and value public art. “Public art is important for urban rejuvenation. But we need to deal with the issue of defacement. People have to respect it. We have to protect it from being vandalised. Recently, I heard about people vandalizing the nuts and bolts at Signature bridge,” said Puri.

For approving the art work, Rao said, the people, artists, organisations, resident welfare associations etc will have to send their proposals through local bodies. DUAC will form a panel of public art advisors who will assist the agency in finalising the artwork based on the respective location. The local bodies will be responsible for their maintenance.

In the Public Art Master Plan, DUAC has specified a few places where public art can be installed. DUAC officials said that flyover, bus shelters, Metro stations, parks, district centres, markets, biodiversity parks, inter-state bus terminals are some of the locations where public art could be installed.

While the policy gives details about the type of artwork and regulations for its maintenance, artists and urban designers say there is a need for more details and widen the scope of artwork. “There is a need to incorporate intangible art in these guidelines. The artwork should be finalised based on the location where it is being installed,” said Jatin Das, a renowned artist.

Others working in the field suggested that DUAC should identify the locations for artworks in the capital and list out what type of art work can be installed there.

Neeraj Gupta, an artist and member of Delhi Art Society, said that there should clear policy to promote all art. “The public art should have some connection with our past. Not all art installations have to be contemporary in nature,” said Gupta.

DUAC will now finalise the policy and put it in public domain for suggestions and objections after which it will be notified.

