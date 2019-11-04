e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 04, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 04, 2019

Delhi woman kills 81-yr-old mother with iron rod after quarrel over failed marriage: Cops

According to the police, Neeru Bagga, who works as an assistant personnel officer at a power discom, was found in a distraught state and injury on her head at Khazan Basti in Mayapuri on Saturday.

delhi Updated: Nov 04, 2019 07:10 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
During a quarrel on Saturday over the issue, Neeru Bagga hit her mother, 81-year-old Santosh Bagga with an iron rod and left the house, the official said.
During a quarrel on Saturday over the issue, Neeru Bagga hit her mother, 81-year-old Santosh Bagga with an iron rod and left the house, the official said.(Shutterstock/representative image )
         

A 47-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her mother with an iron rod following a quarrel in west Delhi’s Hari Nagar, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, Neeru Bagga, who works as an assistant personnel officer at a power discom, was found in a distraught state and injury on her head at Khazan Basti in Mayapuri on Saturday.

She used to stay with her mother, 81-year-old Santosh Bagga, in Hari Nagar.

Neeru Bagga told the police that her mother used to taunt her often for her separation from her husband and on some occasions eve persuaded her to get married again, a senior police official said.

During a quarrel on Saturday over the issue, Neeru Bagga hit her mother with an iron rod and left the house, the official said.

A police official reached the house along with the woman and found the body of her mother lying in a pool of blood with injuries on her body, he said. A case of murder has been registered and the woman was arrested, police said.

tags
top news
Odd-even from today as Delhi gasps under choking smog
Odd-even from today as Delhi gasps under choking smog
After ‘problematic’ J-K, Satya Pal Malik hopes for ‘peaceful’ stint as Goa guv
After ‘problematic’ J-K, Satya Pal Malik hopes for ‘peaceful’ stint as Goa guv
BS Yediyurappa says misquoted on tape; Congress to approach SC today
BS Yediyurappa says misquoted on tape; Congress to approach SC today
Pak court acquits police officials of custodial killing after Hafiz Saeed mediation
Pak court acquits police officials of custodial killing after Hafiz Saeed mediation
Political detainees in J&K likely to be shifted in view of approaching winter
Political detainees in J&K likely to be shifted in view of approaching winter
2 FIRs filed after phones stolen outside SRK’s bungalow, 1 held
2 FIRs filed after phones stolen outside SRK’s bungalow, 1 held
We diluted Article 370 twelve times without controversy, claims Congress
We diluted Article 370 twelve times without controversy, claims Congress
Delhi pollution: CM seeks neighbour states’ help; issues appeal on Odd-Even
Delhi pollution: CM seeks neighbour states’ help; issues appeal on Odd-Even
trending topics
Priyanka GandhiIndia vs BangladeshRohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India News

Delhi News