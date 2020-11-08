Diwali 2020: Sarojini Nagar potters wait for shoppers to go #VocalForLocal

delhi

Come Diwali and the potters’ lane near the popular south Delhi Sarojini Nagar market, turns into a riot of colours and clay. But, the pandemic has dulled most of these colours as brightly painted diyas (earthen lamps), clay idols, and lanterns adorn the makeshift shops on the road side, in the long wait of buyers. Amid Covid-19, ahead of Diwali, the potters are clinging to the hope that the call for #VocalForLocal will bring them some festive cheer, and selling their wares at much lower prices.

Potters at the Matka Market start prepping for Diwali months in advance. ( Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT )

The bylane, popularly referred to as the Matka Market of Sarojini, has about 16-17 makeshift shops that sell a range of earthenware all round the year. From pots to vases and diyas to idols, one can find a huge variety. “Pehle ke mukable 50% sale reh gayi hai sirf. Ab toh bas jo banaya hai, woh stock bik jaaye, wohi bohot hai,” says Rekha, who has been manning the 50-year-old shop at this place. She has six boys employed with her, and says that they are looking at their biggest loss in the longest time. She adds, “Lagta hai 1.5-2 lakh ka nuksaan hoga is saal!”

Potter Ram Krishna says the market hasn’t seen even 10% of the pre-Covid footfall. ( Photo: Raajesh Kashyap/HT )

For Ram Krishna, a potter who makes and paints diyas in this market, says though he has been in the trade for over 40 years, this might be one of his worst Diwali. “We are making diyas and pots for the entire Diwali season, but pehle jaise log din raat yahan aate the, is saal 10% bhi nahi aa rahe hain,” he says, as he goes back to dip the diyas in bright red hues.

“We seem to be staring at a dull festival since people are not coming to us to purchase handmade diyas, but ordering online instead.” – Roopvati, a potter

The lane certainly bears a barren look barring a few people who have been halting their cars in front of the shops and haggle for a dozen diyas or a clay idol. Lack of sales has left the potters with no choice but to reduce the prices, to make ends meet. “Since manufacturing near the market is banned, we bring these earthenware from Lucknow, Kolkata, Gorakhpur, and Rajasthan. We spend weeks decorating these pots and diyas and sell them during Diwali. But this year, we seem to be staring at a dull festival since people are not coming to us to purchase handmade diyas, but ordering online instead,” explains Roopvati, whose family has been running a shop in the market for three generations. Her husband, Rajkumar, adds, “Hum wholesale price se bhi kum pe bech rahe hain is waqt. We open the shop at 4am hoping people will come early in the morning to ditch the market rush in evening hours, and stay open till late, but still hardly make any sales.”

The market has 16-17 permanent shops, which are being run by a few families since generations. ( Photo:Raajessh Kashyap/HT )

Rohan, a third generation potter, opines that the pandemic has encouraged people to buy earthenware online, or from their local markets rather than coming here. But, with the PM’s clarion call of #VocalForLocal, he hopes the situation might improve as Diwali nears. He says, “Usually by this time, people who sell just festive wares come in and display their products in this lane, including rangoli sellers, but even they haven’t come here yet due to the pandemic. But we are trying to not lose hope. If the footfall increases in the coming days, we all can look forward to having a Diwali, else it will be like any other day.”

