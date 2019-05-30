DJB to set up new water and sewage plants, plans lake near Rajghat

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) will set up a new water treatment plant in the national capital to meet at least 10% of the additional supply demand. It will also set up a sewage treatment plant to reduce pollution in river Yamuna.

The DJB approved the two mega projects, to be built within three years, at a total estimated cost of Rs 1,760 crore in a board meeting on Wednesday.

The sewage treatment plant (STP) will come up in Okhla with a capacity of 125 million gallons per day (MGD). It will be built at a cost of Rs 1,162 crore and will be the largest in the country, a statement issued by the DJB said.

The plant will cater to around 40 lakh people.

To augment Delhi’s daily water supply of around 900 MGD, the DJB plans to set up a new water treatment plant (WTP) — Chandrawal phase 2 — with a capacity of 106 MGD.

The WTP, to be built at a cost of Rs 598 crore, will cater to a population of 22 lakh and will augment supply in north and central Delhi areas, including Civil Lines, Karol Bagh, Rajender Nagar and Walled City.

New lake at Rajghat, water museum

A new lake, over 40 acres, will be created near Rajghat Bus Depot, which earlier used to be an ash pond for the Rajghat power plant. This water body will be restored at a cost of Rs 36.51 crore, using treated waste water from the Delhi Gate STP. It will help recharge groundwater and maintain ecological biodiversity of the Yamuna floodplains.

Also, the DJB plans to set up a water museum and training centre in Kilokri to disseminate information related to water conservation systems . The museum will come up on three acres at a cost of Rs 12 crore. The board also plans to come up with its own packaged 500ml and one litre water bottles to be sold at 26 locations across the city.

First Published: May 30, 2019 03:49 IST