ADVERTISEMENT
Door-to-door health survey in Delhi’s Covid-19 containment zones completed

Over 1.66 lakh antigen tests have been conducted in 445 Covid-19 containment zones, according to an official.

delhi Updated: Jul 06, 2020 23:49 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
New Delhi
A worker rests as he builds a High Dependency Unit (HDU) at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) care centre for patients inside an indoor sports complex, amidst the spread of the disease, in New Delhi.
The Delhi government has completed the door-to door health survey in the city’s Covid-19 containment zones, covering around 3.68 lakh people, officials said on Monday.

On June 29, the Union Home Ministry had said that the door-to-door survey would be done in containment zones on priority basis by July 6, followed by a similar exercise across the city.

The earlier deadline to complete the door-to-door survey in city’s containment zones was June 30.

Under the new rules, authorities have to delineate the containment zones on a micro level, instead of big ones.

