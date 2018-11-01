DTC strike: Kejriwal questions LG Baijal’s inaction in resolving issue

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday questioned Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal’s “inaction” in resolving the ongoing strike by contractual workers of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

Criticising the LG for not meeting transport minister Kailash Gahlot, Kejriwal urged Baijal to ensure implementation of the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA), 1974, which was imposed on Saturday for a period of six months.

The CM alleged that most DTC contractual workers wanted to attend work. “Most workers want to attend work. They are being prevented by BJP goons. Police is not taking action despite ESMA. LG is refusing to meet. Why is the LG not meeting the minister? Why is L-G not directing the police to act? BJP is misusing the LG yet again and is harassing Delhiites?,” Kejriwal tweeted after the transport minister stated that his repeated attempts over the past two days to talk to Baijal over the issue went in vain.

Several contractual employees of the state-owned transport agency have been boycotting work since October 22, demanding ‘equal pay for equal work’ and regularisation of their posts. In another tweet, Kejriwal said, “LG has the constitutional duty to direct the Delhi police and ensure implementation of ESMA.”

Calling the strike of the DTC contractual workers “illegal”, transport minister Kailash Gahlot said despite the imposition of ESMA, a few non-permanent workers are continuing to protest.

“Despite imposition of ESMA, under which the police can arrest protesters without any warrant, the DTC contractual employees continue to strike, which is illegal and an offence. And the workers who are going to duty are being beaten up and threatened. No action has been taken by the LG or the Delhi police so far,” Gahlot said.

On Wednesday, Gahlot said, 96% of the 3,882 DTC buses were plying normally, despite a few contractual workers continuing with the strike.

“We want the Delhi government to initiate a dialogue with unions of various departments in order to implement our other demands such as equal pay for equal work, regularisation of contractual workers and prohibiting privatisation of new buses in DTC’s fleet,” said Rajesh Chopra, who is a driver and is also the general secretary of DTC Workers Unity Centre.

To this, the minister said the government is open to talks. “Wages related demands of contractual employees were accepted already. We are open to holding talks with them and discuss their issues,” Gahlot said.

