DU student shot at thrice in Alipur village, police suspect personal enmity

A 25-year-old Delhi University student was shot at thrice by three unidentified car-borne assailants outside his home in outer Delhi’s Alipur village on Sunday morning. Police suspect personal enmity behind the crime.

Police said the student was shot when he was inside the cattle shed of his house. Three men arrived in a white car and allegedly opened fire at him. Two bullets hit the man’s thigh and leg while another hit his abdomen. When his mother heard the gunshots, she came out and attacked one of the attackers with a stick in a bid to save her son’s life.

The woman also raised an alarm. But by the time her family members and neighbours could arrive, the assailants had fled.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Gaurav Sharma said a case of attempt to murder was registered at the Alipur police station. “We are probing the case from all possible angles. Efforts are on to identify and nab the attackers,” he said.

The injured man, Pankaj, lives with his family in Alipur village. He is pursuing his bachelor degree course through correspondence from Delhi University. Police said they are scanning the footage of CCTV cameras in the area for clues about the assailants. In one of the video footage, the assailants are seen arriving in a car. Their faces, however, are not clear.

