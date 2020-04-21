e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / EDMC health worker dies of suspected Covid, another tests positive

EDMC health worker dies of suspected Covid, another tests positive

delhi Updated: Apr 21, 2020 22:51 IST
Baishali Adak
Baishali Adak
Hindustantimes
         

A 52-year-old woman sanitation worker of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) died of a heart attack Tuesday at the Lok Nayak hospital, but doctors suspect that she may been suffering from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Her Covid-19 test results are yet to arrive.

EDMC spokesperson Arun Kumar said, “We have been told that she had suffered a heart attack at the LN Hospital Tuesday and died, but her final Covid test reports are yet to arrive. So we can’t be sure of any underlying reasons for the heart attack she suffered.”

Neither the area district magistrate nor the LN hospital authorities was able to confirm the development.

However, the 52-year-old woman’s husband, over the phone, said, “We have been verbally told that she had contracted the coronavirus infection. We are not being handed over the body and have been told to reach the Nigambodh Ghat directly for her last rites. The doctors also said only a maximum of four people can be at the crematorium and a team of doctors will be there to supervise the last rites. She was only given a mask by EDMC to carry out her duties -- she did not even have gloves on.”

Also, on Tuesday, a 35-year-old co-worker of the dead woman was Tuesday admitted to the Lok Nayak hospital after she tested positive for Covid-19. Officials said she works in the Dharampura area of Shahdara.

EDMC officers said they were perplexed about how the two women could have contracted the disease when “they were not engaged in serving in or near quarantine centres or homes”.

“As far as picking up garbage from quarantine homes is concerned, a special team -- whose members have been provided full personal protective equipment, including hazmat suits, masks, boots and gloves -- is doing it. These two women were only engaged in sweeping roads,” a senior health official of EDMC, who did not wish to be named, said.

“However, we have started taking all precautionary steps such as spraying disinfectant in and around their homes. We are also working with the area district surveillance officer (DSO) to trace contacts of these women and sent all the women safai karmacharis, who worked with these two women, on leave,” the municipal health official said.

Meanwhile, leaders of both the north and south Delhi municipal corporations wrote to the additional secretary in the Union health ministry to include municipal sanitation workers and anti-dengue/malaria workers in the national insurance scheme for health workers fighting Covid-19

South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) former mayor Narendra Chawla said, “Our workers are risking their lives every day. The least they deserve is a proper health insurance cover.”

top news
Covid-19: Centre could defer dearness allowance hike for employees
Covid-19: Centre could defer dearness allowance hike for employees
Covid-19 tests, quarantine better than lockdown, says epidemiological model
Covid-19 tests, quarantine better than lockdown, says epidemiological model
10,000 cases of influenza-like illness detected in HP, says CM Jai Ram
10,000 cases of influenza-like illness detected in HP, says CM Jai Ram
Covid-19 live- Donate blood plasma: Tablighi chief’s appeal to cured jamaat members
Covid-19 live- Donate blood plasma: Tablighi chief’s appeal to cured jamaat members
OnePlus 7T Pro prices slashed in India, get it for Rs 47,999
OnePlus 7T Pro prices slashed in India, get it for Rs 47,999
He had an effect on me: Afridi names batsman he had no confidence against
He had an effect on me: Afridi names batsman he had no confidence against
Destructive, ruthless, bat wider than rest: Panesar on 3 India greats
Destructive, ruthless, bat wider than rest: Panesar on 3 India greats
WhatsApp, WHO launch ‘Together at Home’ stickers: Here’s how to use
WhatsApp, WHO launch ‘Together at Home’ stickers: Here’s how to use
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveRashtrapati BhavanDonald TrumpKim Jong UnCovid-19Covid-19 PandemicCovid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

delhi news