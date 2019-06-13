Elderly siblings, found dead at Delhi home, died of illness or heat : Police

Two elderly siblings were found dead at their home in North Delhi’s Rana Pratap Bagh on Wednesday. Police suspect that their deaths were caused by either illness or the heat.

Vijayanta Arya, deputy commissioner of police (north-west), said that the older of the siblings - a man in his 90s - was paralytic and dependant on his sister, a woman in her 70s.

“It is possible that the woman died first, leaving her older brother alone and with no one to tend to him. One or both the deaths could be due to illness or heat,” said the DCP, adding that the extent of decomposition of the bodies suggested that the deaths occurred over the last two days.

Initial probe has suggested that the siblings had no spouses and were the only two occupants of their house in Rana Pratap Bagh that falls under the jurisdiction of Bharat Nagar police station.

One of their relatives checked on the siblings on Wednesday morning, only to find them dead, said the officer, adding that there were no signs of foul play. “We would know for certain the cause of their deaths only after the autopsy report arrives,” said the officer.

The man had retired from an insurance firm while the woman’s professional career was unclear, she said.

First Published: Jun 13, 2019 09:00 IST