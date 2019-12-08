Financial aid for victim families pour in from states, Centre

delhi

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 20:04 IST

Hours after 43 persons died in a fire in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi on Sunday, financial assistance for their families poured in from several sections – from political parties and state governments of Delhi and Bihar, to the office of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh to each of the next of kin of those who lost their lives and approved ₹50,000 each for those seriously injured. The amount will be spent from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund, the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted.

Modi tweeted, “The fire in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road is extremely horrific. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. Wishing the injured a quick recovery. Authorities are providing all possible assistance at the site of the tragedy.”

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also announced an ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh for each of the families of those dead and ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

He also announced a compensation of ₹1 lakh for those injured in the blaze and said the government will ensure proper treatment.

It’s a very tragic incident. The exact numbers of casualties are being ascertained although over 40 have died. Magisterial inquiry has been ordered. The exact cause of fire will be found after the probe. We will ensure strictest punishment for the guilty,” he said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced financial assistance of ₹2 lakh for each of families of the dead who hailed from Bihar.

“The fire tragedy at the Anaj Mandi area in Delhi is an unfortunate incident. My prayers are with those affected by the tragedy,” Kumar said in a release issued by his office. It further said, “For the natives of Bihar affected by the tragedy, their families will get Rs 1 lakh each from the labour department and Rs 1 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The officials are directed to provide support to the injured in their medical treatment.”

Till evening, the police and city administration were yet to ascertain identities of most of the deceased persons. “Only after they are identified, their states of domicile can be ascertained,” said a senior police official.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Tiwari on Sunday visited the Delhi fire incident site and announced financial assistance of ₹5 lakh to families of those who lost their lives and ₹25,000 for the injured.