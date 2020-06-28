e-paper
Five more inmates at Mandoli jail test positive for Covid-19

Five more inmates at Mandoli jail test positive for Covid-19

delhi Updated: Jun 28, 2020 23:16 IST
HT Correspondent
Five more inmates at Mandoli Jail have tested positive for Covid-19, prison officials said on Sunday. With this, the total number of inmates who have tested positive so far has reached 45.

A senior officer from the jail said three of the five inmates had been kept in isolation with nine others after an inmate at Mandoli Jail died of the disease on June 15.

Three of them were sharing the cell with the inmate who succumbed to the infection. Two others are from another cell and had been keeping unwell. They had also been isolated and when they were tested, the results were positive, the officer said.

“All the five inmates have been kept separately in isolation and are under continuous medical supervision,” the officer said.

Sandeep Goel, the director general of Delhi prisons, said that with the inclusion of the new cases, the total number of inmates who have tested positive so far is up to 45. “Of these, 17 have recovered and one has died. Among the prison staff, 75 have tested positive so far and 15 have successfully recovered,” Goel said.

The inmate who had died was lodged in jail number 14. He was found dead on the morning of June 15 when other inmates tried to wake him up but found him unresponsive. When jail officials took him to hospital, he was declared dead on arrival. A medical examination later revealed he was infected with Covid-19.

