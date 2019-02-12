Four-year-old girl raped by sanitation worker in public toilet in Delhi’s Naraina

A four-year-old girl was raped by a 35-year-old sanitation worker in a public toilet in Naraina on February 6. Police said they arrested the man on Monday.

The girl lives in a slum in Naraina with her father, who works as a driver, and her step mother. Police said the girl’s father called the police on Monday and reported a suspected sexual assault on her daughter by some local resident. When a police team reached the spot they took the child to a hospital where a medical examination confirmed sexual assault.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Monika Bhardwaj said a police team questioned the girl and based on the details given by her, zeroed in on Kailash. He is a sanitation worker in a public toilet, and is a native of Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh. He was arrested following a raid at his residence in Naraina.

“Kailash confessed to have raped the girl. He said he spotted her playing alone outside her house on February 6. He took her to the toilet block on the pretext of giving her sweets. He said he raped the girl and fled after leaving her near her house,” the DCP said. Police said that on Monday, the girl was admitted to a hospital for a medical observation.

Police said the girl’s stepmother told them that on the day of incident, she had found her crying near the toilet bock but did not suspect sexual assault. “On Sunday night when the girl told her about pain in her private parts, the family then called the police,” said an officer.

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 08:44 IST